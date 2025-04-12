Call for NIA Probe into Railway Vandalism Caused by Waqf Protesters

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to handle the probe into alleged vandalism and destruction of railway property by protesters against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BJP leader highlighted the need for the NIA's involvement, especially given the disturbances at railway stations in Murshidabad district and potential cross-border implications due to the region's proximity to Bangladesh.

Adhikari emphasized that an NIA investigation would help reveal those orchestrating the unrest from behind the scenes and prevent future incidents. Train services along the New Farakka-Azimganj section were affected for hours, while police reported 118 arrests amidst the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)