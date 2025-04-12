Left Menu

Call for NIA Probe into Railway Vandalism Caused by Waqf Protesters

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, has requested the transfer of the investigation into the vandalism of railway property during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act to the NIA, citing the sensitive nature of the issue and its proximity to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:34 IST
Call for NIA Probe into Railway Vandalism Caused by Waqf Protesters
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to handle the probe into alleged vandalism and destruction of railway property by protesters against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the BJP leader highlighted the need for the NIA's involvement, especially given the disturbances at railway stations in Murshidabad district and potential cross-border implications due to the region's proximity to Bangladesh.

Adhikari emphasized that an NIA investigation would help reveal those orchestrating the unrest from behind the scenes and prevent future incidents. Train services along the New Farakka-Azimganj section were affected for hours, while police reported 118 arrests amidst the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025