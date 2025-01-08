Left Menu

High Court Drama: Withdrawal of Petition Against Maharashtra Minister

A petition filed by Dhananjay Deshmukh against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, alleging his involvement in a sarpanch's murder, was withdrawn from the Bombay High Court. The petition sought Munde's removal for a fair investigation but was retracted due to discomfort with its contents. The case remains under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:49 IST
High Court Drama: Withdrawal of Petition Against Maharashtra Minister
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a petition seeking the removal of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde from cabinet has been withdrawn in the Bombay High Court. The plea was filed by Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who accused Munde of ties with criminal elements involved in the murder.

The petition, submitted to the Aurangabad bench, demanded Munde's dismissal and named Walmik Karad, another alleged associate, in connection with the crime. However, it was withdrawn on grounds of discomfort with its stipulations, according to Deshmukh's legal representation.

Meanwhile, the deceased sarpanch's family, alongside Deshmukh, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging justice and action against the implicated accused, backed by assurance that legal processes would ensue. The case continues to draw public and political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025