High Court Drama: Withdrawal of Petition Against Maharashtra Minister

In a dramatic turn of events, a petition seeking the removal of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde from cabinet has been withdrawn in the Bombay High Court. The plea was filed by Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who accused Munde of ties with criminal elements involved in the murder.

The petition, submitted to the Aurangabad bench, demanded Munde's dismissal and named Walmik Karad, another alleged associate, in connection with the crime. However, it was withdrawn on grounds of discomfort with its stipulations, according to Deshmukh's legal representation.

Meanwhile, the deceased sarpanch's family, alongside Deshmukh, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging justice and action against the implicated accused, backed by assurance that legal processes would ensue. The case continues to draw public and political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)