Violence Erupts Amid Encroachment Drive in Sindh
A clash between authorities and locals in Sindh, Pakistan, over an encroachment removal drive left at least 12 policemen injured. The tension erupted in Hyderabad's Qasimabad area as law enforcement aimed to clear structures obstructing an irrigation channel. Residents resisted, citing longstanding ownership and monthly utility payments.
In Sindh province, Pakistan, a drive to remove encroachments turned violent, leading to injuries among at least 12 policemen during clashes with local residents.
The conflict erupted in Hyderabad's Qasimabad area, where authorities, supported by a strong police presence, attempted to dismantle structures hindering the restoration of an irrigation channel and a proposed road expansion.
Angered residents threw stones and resisted, claiming established ownership, while law enforcement responded with aerial firing and teargas. Despite tensions, the drive continues under tight security as authorities face opposition over long-standing occupation claims.
