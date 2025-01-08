Left Menu

France's Call for Tough Enforcement of EU Laws

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has urged the European Commission to enforce its existing laws more strictly, particularly in connection with Elon Musk. He emphasized the importance of the Commission applying the laws firmly or reconsidering the distribution of enforcement power to individual EU member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:30 IST
France's Call for Tough Enforcement of EU Laws
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for the European Commission to take a firmer stance in enforcing its current legislation, especially regarding high-profile figures such as Elon Musk.

Barrot emphasized the necessity for the Commission to act decisively, stating that either it must strictly apply the laws designed to protect the EU's unique space or consider decentralizing enforcement power back to individual member states, including France.

The minister's statement highlights the ongoing debate over regulatory enforcement within the European Union, raising questions about the balance of power between the Commission and national governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025