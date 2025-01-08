France's Call for Tough Enforcement of EU Laws

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for the European Commission to take a firmer stance in enforcing its current legislation, especially regarding high-profile figures such as Elon Musk.

Barrot emphasized the necessity for the Commission to act decisively, stating that either it must strictly apply the laws designed to protect the EU's unique space or consider decentralizing enforcement power back to individual member states, including France.

The minister's statement highlights the ongoing debate over regulatory enforcement within the European Union, raising questions about the balance of power between the Commission and national governments.

