Reviving France's Gunpowder Legacy: A Strategic Resurgence Amid Global Tensions

Automated systems at Eurenco, a key French explosives manufacturer, whir to life as production revs up efforts to create highly-explosive pellets for artillery shells destined for Ukraine. Nestled in the Dordogne region, Eurenco symbolizes the resurgence of France's historical defense industrial sector.

After shedding its gunpowder production in the early 2000s, France's defense industry, bolstered by a significant governmental and EU financial push, is embarking on regaining its self-sufficiency. The investment is geared towards curbing reliance on non-European imports for crucial military components, a strategy highlighted by Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Eurenco's capacity will initially begin with 1,200 tonnes of gunpowder pellets, projected to eventually rise to 1,800 tonnes. Reflecting on Europe's response to geopolitical challenges, project director Damien Ayesa emphasizes the aim for autonomy amid an evolving war economy landscape, spurred by conflict in Ukraine and new international security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)