Air France and KLM Flights Disrupted Due to Power Sub-Station Fire at Heathrow

A fire at a power sub-station forced Air France to cancel eight flights to and from London Heathrow, while KLM canceled three return flights. Despite disruptions at Europe's busiest airport, flights to other UK airports continued to operate normally, Air France confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST
A fire at a power sub-station led Air France to cancel eight flights scheduled to travel to and from London Heathrow on Friday. This disruption impacted Europe's busiest airport, leaving travelers seeking alternatives.

Despite the cancellations at Heathrow, Air France stated that flights to other UK airports were proceeding as planned. The swift response aimed to minimize inconvenience for passengers.

KLM, the Dutch partner airline of Air France, also reported the cancellation of three return flights. Both airlines are committed to resuming normal operations as soon as the issue is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

