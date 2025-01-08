Left Menu

Court Summons Officials Over Deadly Hathras Stampede

The Allahabad High Court has summoned Hathras officials to explain their role in the 2024 stampede that resulted in 121 deaths. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav criticized poor event management and inadequate safety measures, noting past similar incidents. The court seeks improved arrangements for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:27 IST
Court Summons Officials Over Deadly Hathras Stampede
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has summoned the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Hathras to appear on January 15. Their presence is requested to explain why they shouldn't be held responsible for the 2024 stampede that claimed 121 lives.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, during the hearing on January 6, attributed such incidents to inadequate arrangements by event organizers. The judge pointed out that despite permission for an 80,000-strong crowd, 2.5 lakh people showed up, overwhelming the planned provisions.

The necessity for improved police and medical arrangements for future large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was emphasized. The subsequent hearing is scheduled for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025