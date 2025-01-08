Court Summons Officials Over Deadly Hathras Stampede

The Allahabad High Court has summoned the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Hathras to appear on January 15. Their presence is requested to explain why they shouldn't be held responsible for the 2024 stampede that claimed 121 lives.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, during the hearing on January 6, attributed such incidents to inadequate arrangements by event organizers. The judge pointed out that despite permission for an 80,000-strong crowd, 2.5 lakh people showed up, overwhelming the planned provisions.

The necessity for improved police and medical arrangements for future large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was emphasized. The subsequent hearing is scheduled for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)