Dr. Jitendra Singh: AI and Blockchain Are Essential for Future Progress to Address Cybersecurity Challenges

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies for the future, stating that they are no longer optional but essential for progress. Speaking at the National Conference on Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Singh stressed the need to harness these technologies for the greater good of humanity.

During his address, Dr. Singh highlighted the global concern over cybersecurity challenges brought about by next-generation technologies. He noted that India, like the rest of the world, faces the dual challenge of leveraging technological advancements while safeguarding against malicious exploitation. He attributed India’s technological strides in the past decade to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of innovation and development but underscored the need to use technology responsibly.

"Technology is a double-edged sword," Dr. Singh remarked. "While it has the potential to transform lives positively, it also presents opportunities for misuse by malicious actors. We must tackle these challenges with innovative and collaborative solutions."

Government's Technological Initiatives

Dr. Singh elaborated on various initiatives by the government to improve lives through technology. He cited the adoption of face recognition technology by the Department of Pensions for issuing Digital Life Certificates, enabling pensioners to secure certificates from their homes without visiting banks or offices.

In another example, Dr. Singh explained how AI has enhanced grievance resolution through the CPGRAMS portal, achieving a 95% grievance disposal rate. However, recognizing that technology cannot fully replace human empathy, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) introduced a Human Desk in December 2023 to address citizens' emotional needs.

Public-Private Partnerships and Policy Support

The Minister called for greater collaboration between the government and private sector to address the challenges posed by emerging technologies. He referred to the recently approved Bio e3 policy, designed to align India with global economic shifts and reduce reliance on government funding for innovation. The Anusandhan NRF initiative was also highlighted as a milestone, enabling 60-70% private funding for research and development projects.

Startups and Innovation Ecosystem

Dr. Singh noted the rapid growth of India’s startup ecosystem, with the number of startups increasing from 350 to nearly 1,900 in the last decade. He urged for enhanced synergy among stakeholders, including the private sector, government, and civil society, to address cybersecurity threats and foster innovation.

Collaborative Vision for a Developed India

Dr. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to making India a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047. He recognized forums like the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as vital platforms for fostering dialogue and collaboration in achieving this vision.

Conference Highlights

The event was attended by key policymakers, industry leaders, and experts, including Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, DST; Shri Ashok Mutha Jain, IPS, ADG, Uttar Pradesh Police; and Anuj Agarwal, Chairman, Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law. Discussions revolved around leveraging AI and blockchain to enhance cybersecurity, foster innovation, and drive economic growth.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by urging all stakeholders to join forces in creating a robust innovation ecosystem. “Our goal is to ensure these technologies serve humanity responsibly while propelling India to the forefront of global innovation,” he stated.

The conference set the stage for continued collaboration and innovation, crucial for addressing cybersecurity challenges and realizing India's potential as a global leader in technology and development.