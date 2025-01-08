Left Menu

Stock Futures Dip Amid Speculation of Trump’s Economic Emergency

U.S. stock index futures declined following a CNN report that President-elect Donald Trump was contemplating a national economic emergency declaration, potentially triggering a new tariff program. The Dow E-minis dropped 89 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 E-minis fell 16.25 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined 69.25 points, or 0.32%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:18 IST
U.S. stock index futures took a hit on Wednesday morning following a CNN report indicating President-elect Donald Trump might declare a national economic emergency.

This contemplated declaration aims to pave the way for a novel tariff program, potentially reshaping economic policies.

By 06:42 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis saw a drop of 89 points, equivalent to a 0.21% decline, while S&P 500 E-minis fell by 16.25 points, or 0.27%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis also experienced a decrease of 69.25 points, marking a 0.32% downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

