Shockwaves in Malda: Councillor's Murder Unravels Political Web

West Bengal Police arrest two more suspects in the murder of Malda TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar, revealing a Rs 50 lakh contract by conspirators. Seven suspects have been detained, including TMC's Malda town president. The investigation unfolds the complex motive behind Sarkar's assassination.

Updated: 08-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:02 IST
The West Bengal Police announced the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the assassination of Malda TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar, who was brutally murdered on January 2.

This development highlights an alleged contract worth Rs 50 lakh, implicating several conspirators, including TMC Malda town president Narendra Nath Tiwari. To date, seven individuals have been apprehended in connection to the crime.

Authorities disclosed that more suspects involved in the attack are currently evading capture, and the investigation is progressing to uncover the motive behind the brutal slaying.

