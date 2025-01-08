Germany Stresses Importance of International Borders Amid Trump's Unconventional Remarks

Germany has reiterated its commitment to international border principles following statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal.

A government spokesperson emphasized the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter and Helsinki Accords, which prohibit changing borders by force.

The spokesperson did not comment on Germany's perspective on Trump's comments, although Trump hinted at potential military and economic actions for acquisitions and suggested Canada could become a U.S. state.

