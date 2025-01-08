Left Menu

Germany Stresses Importance of International Borders Amid Trump's Unconventional Remarks

Germany emphasizes the importance of maintaining international borders, reacting to statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal. A government spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to the UN Charter and Helsinki Accords principle that forbids forcible border changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has reiterated its commitment to international border principles following statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal.

A government spokesperson emphasized the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter and Helsinki Accords, which prohibit changing borders by force.

The spokesperson did not comment on Germany's perspective on Trump's comments, although Trump hinted at potential military and economic actions for acquisitions and suggested Canada could become a U.S. state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

