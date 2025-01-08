India's 'Made-in-India' Vehicles Boost UN Peacekeeping Efforts in Lebanon

In a significant boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, the Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is set to receive 62 indigenously manufactured vehicles. According to defense sources, these vehicles are part of a broader strategy to promote indigenous capabilities and operational efficiency.

The fleet includes high mobility troop carriage vehicles, utility vehicles of various sizes, ambulances, fuel bowsers, and recovery vehicles. Until now, Indian forces in the region were dependent on United Nations-provided vehicles, which were sourced from other countries.

This move signifies a crucial step towards India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, enhancing its role in international peacekeeping missions. By introducing these 'Made-in-India' vehicles, the Indian battalion underlines its commitment to homegrown innovation and demonstrates its burgeoning manufacturing prowess on the global stage.

