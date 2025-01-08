Left Menu

India's 'Made-in-India' Vehicles Boost UN Peacekeeping Efforts in Lebanon

India is sending 62 indigenously manufactured vehicles to Lebanon to support its UN peacekeeping contingent in the UNIFIL. This initiative highlights India's commitment to self-reliance and showcases its growing defense manufacturing capabilities by replacing foreign-sourced vehicles with homegrown platforms, promoting indigenous innovation in defense equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:17 IST
India's 'Made-in-India' Vehicles Boost UN Peacekeeping Efforts in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, the Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is set to receive 62 indigenously manufactured vehicles. According to defense sources, these vehicles are part of a broader strategy to promote indigenous capabilities and operational efficiency.

The fleet includes high mobility troop carriage vehicles, utility vehicles of various sizes, ambulances, fuel bowsers, and recovery vehicles. Until now, Indian forces in the region were dependent on United Nations-provided vehicles, which were sourced from other countries.

This move signifies a crucial step towards India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, enhancing its role in international peacekeeping missions. By introducing these 'Made-in-India' vehicles, the Indian battalion underlines its commitment to homegrown innovation and demonstrates its burgeoning manufacturing prowess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025