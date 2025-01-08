Mizoram's Crackdown: Over 7,300 Arrested in 2024 Drug and Alcohol Bust

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department reported a significant crackdown in 2024, resulting in the arrest of 7,309 individuals involved in drug and alcohol-related offenses.

The operation saw the seizure of 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of ganja, alongside 67,911 litres of locally brewed illicit liquor.

The department also confiscated 16,768 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 357 litres of foreign-made liquor, as well as numerous tablets and Myanmarese alcoholic beverages, indicating extensive enforcement efforts in the dry state.

(With inputs from agencies.)