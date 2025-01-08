Left Menu

Mizoram's Crackdown: Over 7,300 Arrested in 2024 Drug and Alcohol Bust

In 2024, Mizoram arrested over 7,300 individuals in drug and alcohol-related cases, seizing substantial amounts of various narcotics and illicit liquors. The state’s Excise and Narcotics Department detailed the confiscation of heroin, methamphetamines, ganja, and a large volume of illegal liquors, including Indian-made and foreign-made variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:19 IST
Mizoram's Crackdown: Over 7,300 Arrested in 2024 Drug and Alcohol Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department reported a significant crackdown in 2024, resulting in the arrest of 7,309 individuals involved in drug and alcohol-related offenses.

The operation saw the seizure of 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of ganja, alongside 67,911 litres of locally brewed illicit liquor.

The department also confiscated 16,768 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 357 litres of foreign-made liquor, as well as numerous tablets and Myanmarese alcoholic beverages, indicating extensive enforcement efforts in the dry state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025