Heroin Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Arrests and Seizures
In Arunachal Pradesh, police arrested two individuals and seized heroin worth over Rs 2 lakh in separate operations. Asadul Islam, 19, was arrested in Nirjuli with 16.49 gm of heroin found at his residence. Karjo Bedi, 21, was caught in Naharlagun with 18.34 gm of heroin. Two NDPS Act cases have been filed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested two individuals and seized heroin worth over Rs 2 lakh in distinct operations, as reported on Sunday.
Receiving a tip-off, authorities apprehended 19-year-old Asadul Islam in Nirjuli and recovered 16.49 grams of heroin at his residence on Saturday, disclosed Naharlagun Sub-divisional Police Officer Rishi Longdo.
In a separate operation, 21-year-old Karjo Bedi was arrested in Naharlagun, with police confiscating 2.3 grams of heroin from him on Saturday, followed by the recovery of an additional 16.04 grams from his residence. Two cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Uncover Illicit Telescope, Apprehend Local Man in Surprising Swoop
Operation Muskan: Ranchi Police Reunite Owners with Lost Phones
Police Inspector Stops Escaped Suspect with Gunfire
Delhi Police Nab Bus Helper for Stealing USD 1,600 from Iranian Tourist
Two workers die after wall of opencast coal mine collapses in Jharkhand: Police.