Diplomatic Talks: Starmer and Macron on Global Challenges

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to discuss the war in Ukraine and illegal immigration with French President Emmanuel Macron at Chequers. The meeting will center on cooperation and shared global challenges, highlighting key diplomatic engagements between the UK and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:01 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for discussions focusing on the war in Ukraine and illegal immigration. The meeting takes place at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, according to Starmer's spokesman.

Starmer's spokesman emphasized that the session will concentrate on collaboration and addressing shared international issues. The upcoming talks underscore the ongoing diplomatic relationship between the UK and France.

This high-level meeting is expected to address pressing global challenges, reinforcing bilateral ties and cooperative strategies between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

