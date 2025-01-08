Dramatic Island Rescue: Six Saved from Siang River

Six individuals found themselves stranded overnight on an island in the Siang River, Arunachal Pradesh, due to severe weather while on a bug-collecting trip, but were successfully rescued by local authorities on Wednesday.

The group, having used a country boat to reach the island in East Siang district, was unable to return due to worsening weather conditions. Their plight was reported to the Mebo police station at around 8:30 PM, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko.

The rescue team, consisting of police and disaster response personnel, arrived at the scene by 10:30 PM. However, due to darkness and heavy rain, the operation was postponed until the following morning. The rescue was completed successfully, saving Opang Tamuk (41), Punchung Rai (19), Rajen Narzari (19), Sompa Marpeche (19), Santosh Chetry (21), and Vijay Tamang (17).

