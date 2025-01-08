Left Menu

Dramatic Island Rescue: Six Saved from Siang River

Six individuals stranded on an island in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang River were rescued after inclement weather delayed their return from a bug-collecting excursion. The Mebo police and disaster response team executed the rescue after initial nighttime challenges. The rescued included people aged 17 to 41.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:13 IST
Dramatic Island Rescue: Six Saved from Siang River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals found themselves stranded overnight on an island in the Siang River, Arunachal Pradesh, due to severe weather while on a bug-collecting trip, but were successfully rescued by local authorities on Wednesday.

The group, having used a country boat to reach the island in East Siang district, was unable to return due to worsening weather conditions. Their plight was reported to the Mebo police station at around 8:30 PM, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko.

The rescue team, consisting of police and disaster response personnel, arrived at the scene by 10:30 PM. However, due to darkness and heavy rain, the operation was postponed until the following morning. The rescue was completed successfully, saving Opang Tamuk (41), Punchung Rai (19), Rajen Narzari (19), Sompa Marpeche (19), Santosh Chetry (21), and Vijay Tamang (17).

(With inputs from agencies.)

