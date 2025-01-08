India and Afghanistan Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Talks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in diplomatic talks with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday. The meeting underscored Afghanistan's sensitivities regarding India's security concerns, according to an official Indian statement.

India expressed its intention to participate in development projects and continue its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Both nations acknowledged the strategic importance of using Chabahar port to bolster trade and provide humanitarian support.

India pledged additional material support to Afghanistan, focusing on the health sector and the rehabilitation of refugees. Emphasizing the historic India-Afghanistan friendship, Misri conveyed India's commitment to addressing Afghanistan's developmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)