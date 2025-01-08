India Eyes Afghan Development Amid Diplomatic Strains
India is considering future engagement in Afghan development projects, despite lacking diplomatic ties. This comes after a meeting between Indian and Afghan officials in Dubai. India plans to extend support to Afghanistan's health sector and refugees. Diplomatic hurdles persist, as both nations closed embassies earlier.
In a significant move, India is contemplating participation in Afghan development initiatives, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. This was announced by India's Foreign Ministry following high-level talks in Dubai.
During the meeting, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The discussions led to India's commitment to support the Afghan health sector and aid refugee rehabilitation, addressing immediate needs.
India has previously dispatched humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including vital supplies like wheat, medicines, and COVID vaccines. Diplomatic ties remain strained due to India's non-recognition of the Taliban government and the closure of embassies in both countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Gaza's Health Sector in Crisis Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Developments in Global Health Sector
Addressing Gaps: Mental Health Initiatives and Legal Battles in the Health Sector
UN Expert Decries Gang Attacks on Haiti’s Health Sector and Journalists: Health System Near Collapse
FDA's Milestone for Opdivo, Legal Hurdles for Hain Celestial, and More in Health Sector