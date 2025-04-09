Nigeria Battles Alarming Meningitis Outbreak Amid Health Sector Challenges

Nigerian health authorities are grappling with a severe meningitis outbreak that has resulted in 151 deaths across the country, hitting children in remote northern areas the hardest.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported that the disease has spread to 23 of Nigeria's 36 states since first appearing in October, with nearly half the fatalities occurring this year. The health sector is under strain following recent U.S. aid cuts, compounding existing challenges.

Efforts to combat the outbreak include the arrival of over one million vaccine doses from global vaccine alliance Gavi and intensified disease surveillance. However, healthcare access issues and vaccination coverage remain significant hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)