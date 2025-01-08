Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in New York Sentencing
President-elect Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to halt sentencing in his New York hush money case. Trump's legal team seeks an immediate stay, citing potential damage to the presidency and federal operations. The Manhattan DA will respond in court, as Trump's immunity claim faces challenges.
In a significant legal maneuver, President-elect Donald Trump has approached the Supreme Court with a request to cancel the impending sentencing in his hush money case in New York, slated for Friday.
On Wednesday, Trump's legal team petitioned the nation's highest court after New York judges denied delaying the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan. Merchan oversaw Trump's trial and subsequent conviction last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The Manhattan district attorney's office has indicated plans to respond in court papers as the Supreme Court requested a response from New York prosecutors by Thursday. Trump's attorneys argue for a stay, citing potential harm to presidential institution and federal government operations, while Merchan hinted at no jail time, fines, or probation being imposed.
