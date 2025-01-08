Clean Water Milestone for Hammanskraal as Tshwane Completes Phase 1 of Klipdrift Project

The City of Tshwane Metro Municipality has declared water supplied from the Magalies Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant safe for consumption, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to resolve Hammanskraal’s water crisis.

The announcement follows the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Project, which now supplies clean water to Wards 49, 73, 74, and 75, including areas such as Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), and Babelegi Industrial.

Rigorous Testing Ensures Safety

According to Tshwane Mayor, Dr. Nasiphi Moya, water quality has been verified through extensive testing by the Department of Water and Sanitation, the City of Tshwane, and Magalies Water. Laboratory results confirmed that the water now meets all health and safety standards.

A purging process was undertaken to rehabilitate and disinfect the existing water reticulation system, previously supplied by the Temba Water Works.

“The prolonged purging process and inspections were essential to ensure the system is safe and fully rehabilitated,” Mayor Moya stated.

Ongoing Commitment to Long-Term Water Solutions

Phase 1 is the first of four stages in the Magalies Water Klipdrift Package Plant Project, expected to be completed by mid-2025. As each phase is finalized, more areas in Hammanskraal will gain access to clean water.

These upgrades will be complemented by ongoing improvements to the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), a parallel project critical to ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for the region.

“The combined impact of the Klipdrift and Rooiwal projects will bring lasting relief to Hammanskraal and fulfill our constitutional obligation to provide clean water to all citizens,” Moya added.

Accountability for Past Failures

Mayor Moya also addressed the ongoing investigation into irregularities surrounding the Rooiwal WWTP tender. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently completed the first phase of its inquiry, resulting in criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority and disciplinary actions for implicated individuals within the city.

“Ensuring accountability is essential to address the injustice of the past. The completion of this investigation is a step closer to justice for the residents of Hammanskraal,” Moya emphasized.

Acknowledging Past Challenges and Moving Forward

Hammanskraal residents have endured more than a decade of water shortages, culminating in a devastating cholera outbreak in 2023, which claimed 32 lives. The crisis prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the area and issue a formal apology.

Mayor Moya acknowledged the community’s patience and reiterated the city’s commitment to resolving the long-standing water crisis.

“We are grateful for the resilience of Hammanskraal residents. The city, alongside Magalies Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation, is dedicated to ensuring the successful delivery of all future phases of the project,” she said.

Future Outlook

As the Klipdrift project progresses, the municipality aims to restore public trust by improving water infrastructure and ensuring transparency. The completion of these efforts will symbolize a new chapter for Hammanskraal, with safe, clean, and consistent water supply as a cornerstone of the city’s promise to its citizens.