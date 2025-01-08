Left Menu

Delhi Police Opposes Bail for MLA Naresh Balyan: Alleged Crime Syndicate Connection

Delhi police have opposed the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, alleging his role as a facilitator in an organized crime syndicate. They argue that granting bail could lead to witness tampering and evidence destruction. The court will continue the hearing on Balyan's application on January 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:03 IST
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have stepped up their opposition against the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arguing in court that he facilitated an organized crime syndicate.

The police presented their case against Balyan under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and urged special judge Kaveri Baweja to reject his bail application, citing concerns over witness tampering, evidence destruction, and the investigation's integrity.

The special public prosecutor referenced multiple FIRs against the alleged syndicate, highlighting the severity of the charges and the potential threat Balyan poses. The court will resume hearing arguments on January 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

