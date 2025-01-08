Left Menu

From Arms to Roses: Naxals Embrace Peace in Karnataka

Six hardcore Naxals surrendered to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a shift from armed struggle to constitutional methods. Latha Mundagaru symbolically handed over her uniform. The government has a rehabilitation policy for Naxals who join the mainstream. Siddaramaiah emphasized peaceful, constitutional means to achieve social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:11 IST
From Arms to Roses: Naxals Embrace Peace in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, six hardcore Naxals laid down their arms before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, signaling an end to their decades-long insurgency. Latha Mundagaru, one of the key figures, surrendered her Naxal uniform in a symbolic gesture of abandoning violence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received them with roses and copies of the Indian Constitution, an invitation to participate in the democratic process. He announced that the state has instituted a rehabilitation policy, promising support to those who forsake the insurgency for the mainstream.

This move comes a week after the CM's appeal for peace. Notably, the government aims to simplify and effectively implement the surrender policy to integrate former Naxals into society, highlighting the state's effort to end naxalism through lawful, constitutional channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025