From Arms to Roses: Naxals Embrace Peace in Karnataka

In a significant development, six hardcore Naxals laid down their arms before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, signaling an end to their decades-long insurgency. Latha Mundagaru, one of the key figures, surrendered her Naxal uniform in a symbolic gesture of abandoning violence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received them with roses and copies of the Indian Constitution, an invitation to participate in the democratic process. He announced that the state has instituted a rehabilitation policy, promising support to those who forsake the insurgency for the mainstream.

This move comes a week after the CM's appeal for peace. Notably, the government aims to simplify and effectively implement the surrender policy to integrate former Naxals into society, highlighting the state's effort to end naxalism through lawful, constitutional channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)