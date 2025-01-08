Simultaneous Polls Debate: Clash of Constitutional Views in Parliamentary Panel Meeting

The inaugural meeting of a parliamentary panel on simultaneous elections sparked intense debate, highlighting a spirited clash of constitutional interpretations. Opposition members criticized the proposal as undermining federalism and constitutional integrity, while BJP MPs praised it for aligning with popular opinion.

During the session, MPs scrutinized bills designed to facilitate simultaneous national and state elections. The Ministry of Law and Justice presented the legislative framework and rationale, distributing extensive documentation to attendees.

Key figures, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, challenged cost-saving claims, insisting on updated expenditure studies. Meanwhile, BJP members countered that the proposal had popular support, referencing historical precedents of synchronized elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)