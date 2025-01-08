Left Menu

Congress Delegation Appeals for J&K Statehood Restoration and Youth Job Relief

A Congress delegation met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, discussing pressing issues such as statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir, age relaxation in jobs for youth, and opposition to the Katra ropeway project. The delegation sought to address the growing concerns of the local populace and youth.

A Congress delegation, led by J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan to address various concerns impacting the public, with a focus on the youth.

The delegation highlighted the pressing need to restore statehood and draft business rules, which they argued, has caused administrative uncertainty and public hardship.

They urged for age relaxation in police jobs to address youth discontent and called for dialogue over the Katra ropeway project, emphasizing religious, economic, and developmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

