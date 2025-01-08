From Guerrillas to Roses: Naxals Embrace Peaceful Path

In a significant development, six Naxals laid down their arms before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, signaling a shift from violence to constitutionalism.

Latha Mundagaru, symbolizing peace, handed over her Naxal uniform and memorandum to the Chief Minister, who welcomed the group with roses and copies of the Constitution.

The surrender underscores the government's commitment to a Naxal-free Karnataka through rehabilitation schemes, paving the path for others to join the democratic mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)