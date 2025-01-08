From Guerrillas to Roses: Naxals Embrace Peaceful Path
Six Naxals, formerly involved in armed conflict, surrendered to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Embracing a peaceful path, they vowed to continue their struggle through constitutional means. The government has promised support and rehabilitation under a special scheme, aiming to integrate the Naxals into mainstream society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, six Naxals laid down their arms before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, signaling a shift from violence to constitutionalism.
Latha Mundagaru, symbolizing peace, handed over her Naxal uniform and memorandum to the Chief Minister, who welcomed the group with roses and copies of the Constitution.
The surrender underscores the government's commitment to a Naxal-free Karnataka through rehabilitation schemes, paving the path for others to join the democratic mainstream.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms
Industry Calls for Sweeping Budget Reforms Ahead of 2025-26 Union Budget
Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions
Constitutional Compliance Debate in Manipur: Minister Defends Government's Actions
Congress Calls for Home Minister Resignation Over Constitutional Remarks