MP High Court Pushes for Swift Digitalization of Bhopal Tragedy Medical Records
The MP High Court has instructed the Union health ministry, the state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital to finalize a plan for digitalizing the medical records of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims within a week. The order aims for expeditious completion amid concerns of slow progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the MP High Court has mandated the Union health ministry secretary, the state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital to complete an action plan for digitizing medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients within a week.
The court's order, dated January 6, emerged while addressing a contempt petition brought by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan regarding survivor rehabilitation efforts.
Highlighting concerns over delays, the directive insists on immediate collaboration among the relevant authorities to ensure timely action and efficient execution of the digitalization project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis Drives Maharashtra's 100-Day Action Plans
Revolutionizing Milk Procurement in Himachal Pradesh through Digitization
Curbs under stage 3 of Graded Response Action Plan back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels: Order.
Maharashtra Unveils 100-Day Action Plan to Curb Pollution