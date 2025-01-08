Left Menu

MP High Court Pushes for Swift Digitalization of Bhopal Tragedy Medical Records

The MP High Court has instructed the Union health ministry, the state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital to finalize a plan for digitalizing the medical records of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims within a week. The order aims for expeditious completion amid concerns of slow progress.

Updated: 08-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:12 IST
In a significant move, the MP High Court has mandated the Union health ministry secretary, the state chief secretary, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital to complete an action plan for digitizing medical records of the 1984 gas tragedy patients within a week.

The court's order, dated January 6, emerged while addressing a contempt petition brought by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan regarding survivor rehabilitation efforts.

Highlighting concerns over delays, the directive insists on immediate collaboration among the relevant authorities to ensure timely action and efficient execution of the digitalization project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

