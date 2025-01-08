Fires Ravage Los Angeles: Thousands Evacuate as Flames Spread

At least two people have died as swift wildfires spread near Los Angeles, consuming hundreds of buildings and forcing around 70,000 residents to evacuate. The fires, fueled by strong winds, remain uncontrolled since they started, posing ongoing threats to structures and lives.

The largest of the fires has devastated over 5,000 acres in Pacific Palisades, home to numerous entertainment industry professionals. Meanwhile, the Eaton fire spans over 2,000 acres near Pasadena, resulting in two deaths and widespread destruction. The Hurst fire in Sylmar has also expanded, with none of the fires contained as of now.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Numerous power outages affect the region, and several public institutions, including schools, have closed. Emergency services and firefighting resources are under pressure, receiving federal support to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)