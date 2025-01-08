Venezuelan Opposition Decries Arrests Amid Political Tensions

In a climate of mounting political tensions, Venezuelan opposition parties and NGOs have criticized the arrests of key press freedom activists and opposition figures. These detentions come ahead of planned protests against the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term.

The Popular Will party reported that 19 individuals have been detained in what they describe as increased persecution by the Maduro administration. The government faces allegations of voter fraud and conspiracy, as opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, recognized by some nations as the rightful president, continues his campaign.

As accusations fly, the detention of both local and international figures, including Americans and Ukrainians, adds to the unrest. Despite the controversy, opposition figures like Maria Corina Machado are rallying support and remain committed to challenging the Maduro regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)