Clashes Erupt in Manbij: SDF vs. Turkey-backed Rebels

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reported that six of its fighters were killed in clashes with Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in Manbij, northern Syria. Nine additional fighters were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:28 IST
Clashes Erupt in Manbij: SDF vs. Turkey-backed Rebels
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the deaths of six of its fighters amidst fierce clashes with Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in the strategic northern city of Manbij. The fighting highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

According to a statement released by the SDF, nine of their fighters sustained injuries during the confrontation. The incident underscores the volatile situation in Syria's northern conflict zones, where various factions vie for control.

Manbij has frequently been a flashpoint for violence, given its strategic significance and the rival factions' interest in asserting dominance. The recent clashes add to the growing instability in the area as global actors continue to address diplomatic challenges.

