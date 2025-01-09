Left Menu

Ghost Guns Surge: Untraceable Threats Rise 1,600% in Six Years

A federal study by the ATF found a massive surge of 1,600% in the recovery of untraceable 'ghost guns' at crime scenes from 2017 to 2023. This highlights the urgent need for stricter gun regulations to address rising gun violence in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:43 IST
A federal study has revealed a troubling surge in the prevalence of privately-made 'ghost guns' recovered at crime scenes, with numbers increasing by nearly 1,600% from 2017 to 2023. These guns, lacking serial numbers and obtainable without background checks, present a significant challenge for law enforcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives disclosed these results following directives from President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021, aiming to curb gun trafficking. Between 2017 and 2023, some 92,702 ghost guns were reportedly seized, while illicit machine gun conversion devices saw a 784% rise.

The findings fuel the ongoing debate on gun regulation, as the Biden administration faces legal challenges over its attempts to impose stricter rules. The U.S. Supreme Court has heard arguments on the issue and a decision is anticipated soon. ATF Director Steven Dettelbach emphasized the need for increased background checks, citing that 60% of trafficked guns end up with convicted felons.

