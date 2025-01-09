Controversial Call Between Justice Alito and Trump Raises Questions

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has confirmed speaking with President-elect Donald Trump regarding a former law clerk the day prior to Trump's scheduled visit to the high court. The meeting's purpose was to delay sentencing in Trump's New York hush-money case, sparking discussion over judicial ethics.

Justice Alito stated that he received Trump's call on behalf of former law clerk William Levi, who is being considered for a position in the incoming administration. Alito emphasized that the conversation did not involve any pending court motions or future court-related topics.

Despite justices traditionally recommending clerks for significant positions, this interaction has been branded an unusual protocol deviation by Fix the Court's executive director, Gabe Roth. Critics argue that such communication between a judge and a case-affiliated individual is inappropriate.

