Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Eight teenage girls escaped from a government-run observation home in Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities launched a search operation, successfully tracing seven within two hours. The girls, aged 15 to 17, broke out of the facility in Ulhasnagar. Police registered a case concerning the escape incident.
A group of eight teenage girls executed a bold escape from a government-operated observation home in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Seven of the girls were quickly found, officials confirmed on Thursday.
In the predawn hours of Tuesday, the girls, aged between 15 and 17, managed to break the window grill of their bedroom in the Ulhasnagar-based facility, escaping unnoticed in the process, according to an official at Hill Line police station.
The alert caretaker immediately informed the police, who rapidly initiated a search operation. Within two hours, seven of the escapees were located at two different spots around Ulhasnagar and returned to the facility. The search continues for the eighth girl as police have formally registered a case on the occurrence.
