Left Menu

Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home

Eight teenage girls escaped from a government-run observation home in Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities launched a search operation, successfully tracing seven within two hours. The girls, aged 15 to 17, broke out of the facility in Ulhasnagar. Police registered a case concerning the escape incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:46 IST
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A group of eight teenage girls executed a bold escape from a government-operated observation home in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Seven of the girls were quickly found, officials confirmed on Thursday.

In the predawn hours of Tuesday, the girls, aged between 15 and 17, managed to break the window grill of their bedroom in the Ulhasnagar-based facility, escaping unnoticed in the process, according to an official at Hill Line police station.

The alert caretaker immediately informed the police, who rapidly initiated a search operation. Within two hours, seven of the escapees were located at two different spots around Ulhasnagar and returned to the facility. The search continues for the eighth girl as police have formally registered a case on the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025