Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home

A group of eight teenage girls executed a bold escape from a government-operated observation home in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to a swift response from local authorities. Seven of the girls were quickly found, officials confirmed on Thursday.

In the predawn hours of Tuesday, the girls, aged between 15 and 17, managed to break the window grill of their bedroom in the Ulhasnagar-based facility, escaping unnoticed in the process, according to an official at Hill Line police station.

The alert caretaker immediately informed the police, who rapidly initiated a search operation. Within two hours, seven of the escapees were located at two different spots around Ulhasnagar and returned to the facility. The search continues for the eighth girl as police have formally registered a case on the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)