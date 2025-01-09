Left Menu

A New Chapter in Indo-Afghan Relations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary met with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister in Dubai to discuss strengthening economic and political ties. Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban administration, India aims to boost trade and facilitate development projects in Afghanistan, possibly irking neighboring Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:45 IST
A New Chapter in Indo-Afghan Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a move signaling potential shifts in regional relations, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, held talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The high-level meeting in Dubai, the first since Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban in 2021, identified India as a crucial regional and economic partner.

The discussions focused on expanding ties and enhancing trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which India is developing to bypass Pakistani ports. Afghanistan's foreign ministry underscored their intent to fortify political and economic connections with India, reflecting a balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy.

Though the Taliban government lacks international recognition, India remains committed to supporting Afghanistan through trade, development initiatives, and humanitarian aid. This development could unsettle Pakistan, which shares fraught ties with both neighbors. India condemns past Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, marking the complexity of the region's geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025