A New Chapter in Indo-Afghan Relations
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary met with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister in Dubai to discuss strengthening economic and political ties. Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban administration, India aims to boost trade and facilitate development projects in Afghanistan, possibly irking neighboring Pakistan.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
In a move signaling potential shifts in regional relations, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, held talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The high-level meeting in Dubai, the first since Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban in 2021, identified India as a crucial regional and economic partner.
The discussions focused on expanding ties and enhancing trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which India is developing to bypass Pakistani ports. Afghanistan's foreign ministry underscored their intent to fortify political and economic connections with India, reflecting a balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy.
Though the Taliban government lacks international recognition, India remains committed to supporting Afghanistan through trade, development initiatives, and humanitarian aid. This development could unsettle Pakistan, which shares fraught ties with both neighbors. India condemns past Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, marking the complexity of the region's geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- trade
- economy
- Chabahar Port
- Dubai
- Pakistan
- diplomacy
- regional politics
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
China's Economy: Adjusted Upward Amid Global Challenges
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Economy with Dairy Initiatives
Dubai Customs Launches AEO Connect 2024 to Bolster Global Trade Links