A New Chapter in Indo-Afghan Relations

In a move signaling potential shifts in regional relations, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, held talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The high-level meeting in Dubai, the first since Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban in 2021, identified India as a crucial regional and economic partner.

The discussions focused on expanding ties and enhancing trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which India is developing to bypass Pakistani ports. Afghanistan's foreign ministry underscored their intent to fortify political and economic connections with India, reflecting a balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy.

Though the Taliban government lacks international recognition, India remains committed to supporting Afghanistan through trade, development initiatives, and humanitarian aid. This development could unsettle Pakistan, which shares fraught ties with both neighbors. India condemns past Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, marking the complexity of the region's geopolitics.

