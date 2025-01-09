Experts Urge Lebanon to Halt Extradition of Egyptian-Turkish Activist

A group of independent human rights experts has called on Lebanese authorities to halt the extradition of Abdulrahman Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-Turkish writer and political activist currently detained in Lebanon, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The experts warned that Mr. Al-Qaradawi faces a high risk of torture, ill-treatment, or enforced disappearance if extradited. They emphasized that the charges brought against him appear to be politically motivated and stem from his legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression.

Human Rights Concerns and Dubious Charges

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Al-Qaradawi could be subjected to torture, ill-treatment or enforced disappearance if he is deported,” the experts stated in a joint declaration.

Mr. Al-Qaradawi is accused of inciting unrest in the UAE, spreading “false news,” and insulting Egypt’s judiciary. Human rights experts criticized these charges as overly vague and broad, describing them as apparent retaliation for Mr. Al-Qaradawi's activism and critical stance. “It is unlikely that he will receive a fair trial,” they added.

Violation of International Obligations

The experts urged Lebanon to adhere to its obligations under international law to protect individuals from torture and uphold fundamental rights, calling on the government to reject Mr. Al-Qaradawi’s extradition. “We call on the Lebanese authorities to reconsider Mr. Al-Qaradawi’s case and reject his extradition,” the experts said.

The apparent fast-tracking of the extradition process has raised further concerns about the lack of due process. Mr. Al-Qaradawi was arrested on December 28, 2024, and the Lebanese Cabinet reportedly reached a decision on his extradition as early as January 7, 2025.

Transnational Repression of Activists

The case highlights an alarming pattern of transnational repression, where governments target activists, journalists, and human rights defenders living in exile. “These tactics of prosecuting individuals in absentia, placing them on terrorism watch lists, and seeking extradition through international warrants are blatant efforts to stifle freedom of expression,” the experts stated.

The experts reiterated their call for Lebanon to resist such practices and fulfill its human rights obligations. “We urge Lebanese authorities to resist transnational repression and protect Mr. Al-Qaradawi from being extradited to a country where he faces a real risk of torture, enforced disappearance, or other severe human rights violations.”

Urgent Need for Global Accountability

This case comes amidst growing concerns over the misuse of international systems, such as INTERPOL notices, to target political dissidents. Rights groups have long criticized these mechanisms for enabling authoritarian governments to extend their influence across borders, often at the expense of basic human rights and international legal norms.

The experts confirmed that they are in contact with the Lebanese government and monitoring the situation closely.

Lebanon’s decision on this case will set a critical precedent for its stance on human rights and adherence to international obligations.