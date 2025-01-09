Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Daughter's Right to Educational Funds in Matrimonial Dispute

The Supreme Court asserted a daughter's indefeasible right to educational funds from her parents, highlighting a case where a child studying abroad declined her father’s financial support, deemed her right. The court invoked Article 142 to grant divorce by mutual consent and mandate adherence to a settlement agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court reinforced a daughter's fundamental right to access educational funds from her parents, emphasizing the legal and enforceable nature of this entitlement.

The case in question involved a daughter who opted not to accept Rs 43 lakh from her father, intended for her studies overseas, highlighting a broader understanding of educational rights within familial contexts. The daughter's stance was acknowledged as the court decreed her right to educational support, given her father's financial capacity.

Beyond the educational funding issue, the court utilized Article 142 to dissolve the marriage of the estranged couple, enforcing a settlement agreement and ensuring no further litigation ensues between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

