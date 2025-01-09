Supreme Court Upholds Daughter's Right to Educational Funds in Matrimonial Dispute

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court reinforced a daughter's fundamental right to access educational funds from her parents, emphasizing the legal and enforceable nature of this entitlement.

The case in question involved a daughter who opted not to accept Rs 43 lakh from her father, intended for her studies overseas, highlighting a broader understanding of educational rights within familial contexts. The daughter's stance was acknowledged as the court decreed her right to educational support, given her father's financial capacity.

Beyond the educational funding issue, the court utilized Article 142 to dissolve the marriage of the estranged couple, enforcing a settlement agreement and ensuring no further litigation ensues between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)