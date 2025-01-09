Foiled Attack on Chad's Presidency Highlights Security Tensions

Security forces in Chad successfully thwarted an attack on the presidential compound in N'Djamena on Wednesday night, according to government sources. The attackers, described as a disorganized group of intoxicated men, were armed with knives and machetes and were quickly neutralized.

Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah reported that 24 assailants approached the presidency in one or two vehicles, which appeared to break down at the entrance. They attacked the guards, resulting in one death and two injuries, before being halted by security forces who killed 18 and detained six of them.

The incident is not classified as a terrorist act, with officials describing the perpetrators as coming from an undisclosed neighborhood. Life in N'Djamena resumed normally by Thursday morning, though military presence remained around the presidency for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)