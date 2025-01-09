Left Menu

Real Estate Director Arrested in Connection with Hathras Land Scam

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have detained Vivek Kumar Jain, director of Himalaya Infra Private Limited, for involvement in the Hathras land scam. The scam involves alleged irregularities in land acquisition by YEIDA. Jain was arrested and is in 14-day custody as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:16 IST
Real Estate Director Arrested in Connection with Hathras Land Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have apprehended Vivek Kumar Jain, the director of a real estate company, tied to the infamous Hathras land scam, according to a police official's statement on Thursday.

The investigation centers on alleged irregularities in the acquisition of around 42 hectares of land by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) between 2011 and 2012.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida Zone I), Praveen Kumar Singh, revealed that Jain, who operates Himalaya Infra Private Limited, a purported shell company, was captured on Wednesday from the Beta-2 police station area. Jain was subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody after being presented in a Meerut court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025