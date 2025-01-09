Real Estate Director Arrested in Connection with Hathras Land Scam

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have apprehended Vivek Kumar Jain, the director of a real estate company, tied to the infamous Hathras land scam, according to a police official's statement on Thursday.

The investigation centers on alleged irregularities in the acquisition of around 42 hectares of land by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) between 2011 and 2012.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida Zone I), Praveen Kumar Singh, revealed that Jain, who operates Himalaya Infra Private Limited, a purported shell company, was captured on Wednesday from the Beta-2 police station area. Jain was subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody after being presented in a Meerut court.

