Himachal Pradesh Cabinet's Strategic Moves: Reforms and Development Initiatives

In a decisive meeting held on Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved several key reforms, notably the inclusion of additional families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list. These families include those headed by women, those with members suffering from chronic illnesses, and others, aligning with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet also announced the establishment of a Special Task Force to tackle drug abuse and organized crime. Moreover, significant amendments in the Indian Stamp Act have been sanctioned to standardize stamp duty rates, heralding a new phase in regional economic legislation.

Further, in a homage to the former Prime Minister, the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration will be renamed in his honor. This move, among other initiatives like energy development projects and environmental conservation efforts around sacred sites, underscores the administration's commitment to sustainable development and respectful commemoration.

