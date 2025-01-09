Left Menu

Italy's Bold Asylum Plan: Detention Centers in Albania

Italy’s government is proceeding with a contentious plan to detain asylum seekers in centres in Albania, which recently faced legal challenges. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlights EU backing for the initiative, despite ongoing court scrutiny over its alignment with EU legislation.

Italy's government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is set to advance its controversial initiative to house asylum seekers in detention centers in Albania. The plan, initially agreed upon with Tirana, aims to deter migrant departures from Africa, though its legality is being challenged in court.

Recent judicial decisions questioned whether the Albanian detention centers comply with European Union laws, prompting the transfer of initial migrant groups back to Italy and leaving the facilities vacant. The legal debate is poised to escalate to the EU Court of Justice in February.

Despite these challenges, Meloni emphasized at a press conference that a majority of EU member states support Italy's move to partner with Albania for managing migrants, suggesting substantial regional backing even as court reviews continue.

