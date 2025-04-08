Left Menu

Corporate Plane Skids into Coos Bay: A Close Call

A small corporate plane veered off the runway at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, landing in Coos Bay. All five onboard were rescued and hospitalized, with two later released. The 2019 Honda HA-420 plane originated from St. George, Utah. Authorities have since removed the aircraft from the water.

A small corporate plane experienced a dramatic runway mishap on Monday morning in southern Oregon, veering off and ending up in the waters of Coos Bay. The incident occurred at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, shortly before 6:15 a.m., as confirmed by a social media post from the airport.

The pilot and all four passengers on board the aircraft were successfully rescued by emergency services and promptly transported to a nearby hospital. As of Monday evening, two individuals had been discharged from the hospital, one remained admitted, another continued to undergo evaluation, and the fifth was transferred for further treatment.

The plane involved, a 2019 Honda HA-420, was retrieved from the bay after the National Transportation Safety Board granted permission. The aircraft had been en route to Oregon from St. George, Utah, according to The World.

