Zelenskiy Advocates for U.S. Air Defense Production in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday the potential licensing of U.S. air defense systems production in Ukraine, suggesting it could significantly enhance the country's security guarantees.

During discussions with allies at Ramstein base, Zelenskiy indicated that implementing such a move is entirely feasible, highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative.

The Ukrainian leader's statements underscore the ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities amid geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)