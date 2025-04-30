Controversy Ignites as U.S. Defense Secretary Ends WPS Program

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has made a controversial decision to cancel the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) program. This initiative was originally established in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump to increase women's roles in national security.

Hegseth criticized the program as a 'woke' and 'divisive' strategy that detracted from the core mission of war-fighting. By scaling back the initiative, he aims to focus resources more narrowly on combat readiness. This decision has sparked discussions about the role of diversity and inclusion within the defense sector.

The WPS program was part of a broader move to enhance women's participation globally. It represents the sole comprehensive legislation of its kind to be passed in any country. However, its cancellation signals a shift away from efforts to integrate gender diversity in peace and security processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)