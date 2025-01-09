Left Menu

Guarding Democracy: Urgent Plea to Continue Support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Austin implore the incoming administration to maintain support for Ukraine. Austin announces $500 million in military aid, stressing the global importance of Ukraine's defense. The US has already sent significant aid since 2022, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramsteinbase | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:14 IST
Guarding Democracy: Urgent Plea to Continue Support for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a united front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urged continuity of military backing for Ukraine during their final meeting before the transition to the Trump administration. They stressed that halting support could escalate global instability.

Austin revealed a new $500 million defense aid package for Ukraine, featuring fighter jet missiles and F-16 sustainment equipment. The Pentagon aims to distribute these weapons swiftly, ensuring the comprehensive defense of Ukraine amidst persistent threats.

The meeting underscored the strategic alliances formed to bolster Ukraine's security through 2027, as nations heighten their weapons production. The US has delivered around $66 billion since 2022, reflecting the crucial role of coordinated military aid in safeguarding global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025