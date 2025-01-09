Guarding Democracy: Urgent Plea to Continue Support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Austin implore the incoming administration to maintain support for Ukraine. Austin announces $500 million in military aid, stressing the global importance of Ukraine's defense. The US has already sent significant aid since 2022, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical stakes.
In a united front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urged continuity of military backing for Ukraine during their final meeting before the transition to the Trump administration. They stressed that halting support could escalate global instability.
Austin revealed a new $500 million defense aid package for Ukraine, featuring fighter jet missiles and F-16 sustainment equipment. The Pentagon aims to distribute these weapons swiftly, ensuring the comprehensive defense of Ukraine amidst persistent threats.
The meeting underscored the strategic alliances formed to bolster Ukraine's security through 2027, as nations heighten their weapons production. The US has delivered around $66 billion since 2022, reflecting the crucial role of coordinated military aid in safeguarding global peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
