Delhi Court Indicts Alleged Kidnappers and Rapist in Minor Trafficking Case
A Delhi court has framed charges against Firoz and Renu Tora for trafficking and sexual assault of a minor, while Deepak Jain was discharged due to insufficient evidence. The case involved crimes of trafficking under IPC and POCSO Act, with charges read to the accused who pleaded not guilty.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a Delhi court has indicted Firoz and his accomplice Renu Tora on grave charges of trafficking and raping a minor, establishing a 'prima facie' case. Meanwhile, Deepak Jain, another accused, was discharged owing to a lack of concrete evidence.
The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, unveiled charges against Firoz under multiple IPC sections, including 370, 376, and additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, further implicating him in the crime.
Renu Tora stands accused under Section 79 of the JJ Act, concerning the exploitation of a child employee. Both defendants, upon understanding the charges, pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for a legal trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)