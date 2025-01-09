Sule Demands PMLA Action in Sarpanch Murder Case

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president and MP, has urged authorities to book Walmik Karad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following his arrest in an extortion case tied to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, who led Massajog village in Beed district, was found dead on December 9 after being abducted and tortured. His murder is allegedly linked to his actions against extortion efforts targeting a local energy firm part of a windmill project.

Sule, addressing reporters, stressed on the necessity to curb extortion to boost investment. She also demanded a transparent inquiry into both Deshmukh's murder and the death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody in Parbhani, highlighting the need for zero tolerance against crime and financial fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)