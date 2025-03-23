Nigerian National Arrested in Shocking Sextortion Case
The Odisha Police have apprehended a Nigerian man for his alleged involvement in a sextortion case linked to the suicide of a woman in Cuttack. The accused was arrested in New Delhi and reportedly used fake online profiles to extort victims' intimate images and personal information.
Nigerian national has been apprehended by the Odisha Police for his alleged involvement in a sextortion case that tragically led to a woman's suicide in Cuttack.
The accused, aged 31, was arrested by a special team of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police from New Delhi and transferred to Odisha on Sunday.
The case links back to March 1, when a woman died by suicide, citing blackmail and threats in her note, with phone numbers leading investigators to the accused.
Police found that the accused had been creating fake online profiles to lure victims and obtain private information.
