US-India Partnerships Amid Adani Controversy

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, declined to comment on the legal proceedings against the Adani Group during a recent press meet in Mumbai. He emphasized that the US has a separate criminal justice system from its political system, underscoring the independence of the judiciary.

Garcetti highlighted the strong industrial partnerships between the US and India, which include investments in factories and ports. He expressed optimism about these collaborations, seeing them as crucial for building a 'new India' with the capacity for regional influence.

Despite the allegations against Adani, Garcetti hopes the joint democratic values of the US and India will steer future industrial partnerships, moving away from autocratic and debt-trap models. Meanwhile, the Adani Group denied the bribery charges, affirming their adherence to legal protocols.

