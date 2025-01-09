Left Menu

Devastating Airstrike in Myanmar: 40 Dead in Ethnic Rakhine Village

An airstrike by Myanmar's military on Kyauk Ni Maw village, controlled by the Arakan Army, has killed around 40 civilians, injuring 20 more. The attack, not confirmed by the military, occurred amidst escalating violence since the 2021 coup, leaving hundreds of homes destroyed.

Updated: 09-01-2025 18:41 IST
In a harrowing incident, an airstrike by Myanmar's military on a village in Rakhine state has reportedly killed approximately 40 civilians and injured at least 20 others, according to reports from local officials and charity groups. Hundreds of homes have been burned following the attack, which occurred in the Kyauk Ni Maw village on Ramree Island, an area under the control of the Arakan Army.

The airstrike unfolded amidst intense ongoing conflict in Myanmar, exacerbated by the military's ousting of the elected government in February 2021. This violent upheaval has led to widespread unrest, particularly among ethnic minority groups and pro-democracy militias opposing military rule.

Despite the gravity of the situation, confirmation remains challenging due to restricted internet and communication services in the area. The Myanmar military, known for stepping up airstrikes against armed ethnic minorities, has not confirmed this particular assault. The Arakan Army, which captured Ramree in March last year, continues to seek autonomy for the Rakhine ethnic movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

