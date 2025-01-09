ED Seeks Trial for Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated there is sufficient evidence to bring former AAP minister Satyendar Jain to trial in a money laundering case. On Thursday, they requested a Delhi court to frame charges against him.

Special judge Jitendra Singh heard the ED's arguments, citing witness testimonies and other evidence. The court requested certain clarifications from the agency and posed questions to the investigating officer during the session.

The court has scheduled further arguments in January 2025 after seeking time for the officer to review records. Previously, Jain had been granted bail due to trial delays and his prolonged detention.

